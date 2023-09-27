Mysuru Road - Kengeri metro services to be curtailed on September 29

September 27, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro services will be curtailed on certain sections in view of the statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed extension between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations on September 29 by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle).

Train services will not be available from Kengeri to Mysuru Road metro station for the whole day. However, train services will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road stations and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Krishnarajapura stations. There are no changes to the train services on the Green Line.

