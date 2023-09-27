HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru Road - Kengeri metro services to be curtailed on September 29

September 27, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The curtailment is in view of the statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed extension between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations on September 29.

The curtailment is in view of the statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed extension between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations on September 29. | Photo Credit: file photo

Namma Metro services will be curtailed on certain sections in view of the statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed extension between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations on September 29 by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle).

Train services will not be available from Kengeri to Mysuru Road metro station for the whole day. However, train services will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road stations and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Krishnarajapura stations. There are no changes to the train services on the Green Line.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.