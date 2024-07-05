GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru DC shunted out amidst row

Published - July 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following a controversy over alleged land scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the State government on Friday transferred Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Mr. Rajendra was among the 21 IAS officers who were transferred by the government in a bureaucratic reshuffle. He has been posted as Director of Tourism in Bengaluru. Mr. Rajendra was replaced by G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is presently Managing Director of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, Bengaluru.

Mr. Rajendra had written several letters to MUDA raising questions about the allotment of alternative sites to land losers, in lieu of land acquired from them to form residential layouts under a “50:50 ratio” scheme. He had flagged many complaints in this regard.

R. Ashok, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, had alleged that Mr. Rajendra had also sought details about the process adopted to allot alternative sites, but MUDA did not bother to respond. The BJP has alleged that irregularities to the tune of ₹4,000 crore had taken place in distribution of sites to land losers by MUDA.

