In Bengaluru, if you are on a quest for the best Mysore pak, you will hear people sing praises of Sri Venkateshwara Sweetmeat Stall at Balepete Main Road (in the Chickpete area). And with good reason. Although it is a challenge to manoeuvre through the chaotic traffic on this narrow road, you realise how much one can stretch to pamper one’s cravings.
Watch: Bengaluru's 100 year-old Mysore Pak is still going strong
