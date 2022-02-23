MyCityMyBudget: Focus on parks, footpaths and public toilets

What do citizens want from the civic body? Better roads and pedestrian infrastructure? More green spaces? Now’s the time to get your voice across.

Ahead of the upcoming civic budget, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Janaagraha launched the ‘MyCityMyBudget-Nanna Nagara Nanna Budget’ on Wednesday.

This year, the MyCityMyBudget campaign will focus on collecting budget inputs from citizens, with a special focus on parks, footpaths and public toilets, stated a press release. The budget bus will travel across the city and collect inputs from people in different neighbourhoods till March 15. Citizens can submit their budget inputs online by visiting www.mycitymybudget.in.

After flagging off the campaign and the budget bus, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that Begnaluru is far more participatory when compared to other cities. Janaagraha will collate all the inputs received, analyse and provide the report to BBMP for incorporation in the upcoming city budget.