MyBMTC mobile app launched

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched the BETA version of ‘MyBMTC mobile pp’, which will help citizens get real-time information on buses such as estimated time of arrival and so on.

For now, the app is available on Playstore for Android platforms. The app was developed by Nihar Thakkar, a 15-year old.

The app also includes features such trip planner, which enables commuters to plan their journey from origin to destination and options about stops nearby.

The app was launched by N.S. Nandiesha Reddy, Chairman, BMTC, C. Sikha, MD, BMTC, and Anupam Agarwal, Director of Vigilance and Security, BMTC, on Tuesday.

