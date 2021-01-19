Muzaribah cheating case: CID seeks details from victims

The company shut down after getting crores of rupees in investment

The Financial Intelligence Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the Muzaribah Trading Solutions Private Limited cheating case, has asked victims to approach the CID with the required details.

The CID said that the company received crores of rupees in investment after offering 60 to 70% returns, but shut down in May 2018.

Mohammed Jameel, a retired railway employee and one of the victims, said that he had invested ₹5 lakh from his retirement benefits in the company in November 2017, and was cheated. He filed a cheating case against the directors of the company, Mohammed Riyaz, Ahmed Faizan, Mohammed Mudassir Pasha and Syed Tabrez Ahmed.

Many people have filed complaints against the company in different police stations across the city. Considering the magnitude of the case, the home department handed over the case to the CID for a detailed probe.

Investigating Officer T. Somashekhar said people should approach the CID with copies of the MOU, declaration certificate between the company and investors, along with bank statement.