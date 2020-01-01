Bengaluru

MUV part of Yediyurappa’s convoy involved in serial accident

The vehicle in Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s convoy that met with an accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The vehicle in Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s convoy that met with an accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Two persons sustained minor injuries and three vehicles were damaged when an MUV that was part of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s convoy jumped a divider and collided with two vehicles coming from the opposite direction on Yeshwantpur flyover in the city on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10.45 a.m. when Vinay, driver of the CM’s security officer, was following the convoy. Chidanand Murthy, inspector, Yeshwantpur traffic police station, said the CM’s convoy had already passed and was headed to Tumakuru at the time of the accident. Vinay, who was trying to catch up, allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner. He lost control and the vehicle jumped the divider before colliding with a truck and an autorickshaw.

All three drivers sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to KC General Hospital, from where they were discharged after being treated as outpatients.

The police have booked Vinay for negligent and dangerous driving.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
accident (general)
Bangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 12:57:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/muv-part-of-yediyurappas-convoy-involved-in-serial-accident/article30447131.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY