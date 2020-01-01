MUV part of Yediyurappa’s convoy involved in serial accident

Two persons sustained minor injuries and three vehicles were damaged when an MUV that was part of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s convoy jumped a divider and collided with two vehicles coming from the opposite direction on Yeshwantpur flyover in the city on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10.45 a.m. when Vinay, driver of the CM’s security officer, was following the convoy. Chidanand Murthy, inspector, Yeshwantpur traffic police station, said the CM’s convoy had already passed and was headed to Tumakuru at the time of the accident. Vinay, who was trying to catch up, allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner. He lost control and the vehicle jumped the divider before colliding with a truck and an autorickshaw.

All three drivers sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to KC General Hospital, from where they were discharged after being treated as outpatients.

The police have booked Vinay for negligent and dangerous driving.