Muslims urged to refrain from sacrificing cattle on Bakrid

The Karnataka Government has issued an order prohibiting transportation and illegal slaughtering of cow, buffalo and the progeny of cow, under the Karnataka Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Protection of Cow Act 2020. Under the order, no cattle other than sheep and goats can be transported or slaughtered. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 05, 2022 23:54 IST

Ahead of Bakrid, the Karnataka State Minority Commission on Tuesday advised members of the Muslim community to refrain from sacrificing cattle during Bakrid to not only respect the sentiments of other communities, but also avoid legal action.

Video messages were circulated on social media by members and leaders of the community advising people not to violate the laws. As a precautionary measure, the government has formed several special teams comprising BBMP, health, police officials and animal activists to patrol in sensitive areas to strictly enforce the law. The teams are visiting houses, localities and vulnerable places and will set up check points at the entry and exit areas to look for the cattle being tied in front of houses for Bakrid .

Abdul Azeem, Chairman of the commission, appealed to the community not to violate the law. In his letter, Mr. Azeem said that the Government has issued orders to prohibit transportation and illegal slaughtering of cow, buffalo and the progeny of cow under the Karnataka Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and protection of Cow Act 2020.

Under the order, no cattle other than sheep and goats can be transported nor slaughtered. The government has issued instructions to the Police Department, Transport Department, Animal Husbandry Department to take effective action in curbing illegal transportation of cattle. These departments will take immediate action to seize the cattle transported under the Act. Besides, the government has setup five centres on the outskirts of Bengaluru to apprehend people who indulge in illegal transportation of the cattle .

The existing provisions of the Karnataka Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and protection of Cow Act 2020, stipulates that any action in the slaughter of the cow and its progeny will attract a fine of ₹ 50, 000 and a jail term of 3 to 7 years.

Referring to the Government Order, Mr. Azeem said any violation by any individual may hamper peace not only in a particular place where the offence is committed, but may also spread other places.