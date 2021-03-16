Muslim delegation files complaint

16 March 2021 06:25 IST

They oppose the move seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran

Moulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi, a religious head of the Muslim community in Karnataka, along with eight other scholars of Islamic organisations, met Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday and filed a complaint against Syed Waseem Rizvi for ‘deliberate and malicious intent to outrage the religious feelings of the Muslim community’.

Shia leader Rizvi's move to approach the Supreme Court to seek removal of 26 verses of the Quran has caused a stir in the community.

The petition submitted by the delegation stated that it was a “malicious act to promote enmity between different religions in general and within the Muslim community in particular, and projecting the followers of Islam as promoters of terrorism and violence in a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of the Muslim community”.

Advertising

Advertising