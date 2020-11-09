Museum to reopen from Nov. 10

Bengaluru

09 November 2020 01:29 IST

Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) will open its doors to visitors once again from Tuesday. It had been closed since March 15 owing to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

A press release from VITM said the museum would welcome visitors with all necessary COVID-19 protocol. Visiting hours will be from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday to Saturday, according to the release.

Advertising

Advertising