BengaluruBengaluru 09 November 2020 01:29 IST
Museum to reopen from Nov. 10
Updated: 09 November 2020 01:29 IST
Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) will open its doors to visitors once again from Tuesday. It had been closed since March 15 owing to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.
A press release from VITM said the museum would welcome visitors with all necessary COVID-19 protocol. Visiting hours will be from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday to Saturday, according to the release.
