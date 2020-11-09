Bengaluru

Museum to reopen from Nov. 10

Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) will open its doors to visitors once again from Tuesday. It had been closed since March 15 owing to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

A press release from VITM said the museum would welcome visitors with all necessary COVID-19 protocol. Visiting hours will be from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday to Saturday, according to the release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2020 1:30:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/museum-to-reopen-from-nov-10/article33054542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY