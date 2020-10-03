Murphy Town corporation ground to be renovated

03 October 2020 05:58 IST

It will get drainage facilities, a sports complex with washrooms, dressing rooms, meeting rooms as well as a fitness centre

If everything goes as planned, residents and sports enthusiasts living in Murphy Town will get to enjoy a renovated corporation ground by Independence Day next year. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be undertaking work at the ground near Halusuru – popularly called Ambedkar playground – at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore.

The ground is currently used by people and school children to play cricket, football and hockey, and even walking. School children also use the ground. Its renovation has been a long-pending demand, said residents.

As part of the plan, the civic body will install proper drainage facilities, and build a sports complex with washrooms, dressing rooms, meeting rooms as well as a fitness centre.

The renovation work was not without its share of controversy. According to sources, the initial plan was to convert the multi-sports ground into a football stadium with a commercial complex. This was vehemently opposed by residents who approached their MLA S. Raghu.

After several meetings, locals were assured that the ground will not be converted into a stadium.

“We have taken everyone into consideration. We have decided to do away with the commercial complex as insisted by the locals. The first phase of the work is expected to be completed by April 14 next year. All the works will be completed by August 15, 2021,” said Mr. Raghu.

Not everyone is happy with this development. Many residents are worried about whether they will have access to the facilities when it is finally revamped, or whether it will be taken over by a private entity.

Others pointed out that the fitness centre will eat into the actual playground.

P. Muralidharan, general secretary, Murphy Town Football Club, said that they were worried that the playing area would be reduced. “We have requested the BBMP not to reduce the playing area. Secondly, a proper drain facility has to be built as the ground gets filled with water even after a mild shower when it rains,” he said, adding that they have also requested for proper floodlights.

The playground holds a special place for the community. “Many football and hockey clubs have events here. Over the years, it nurtured various football and hockey players who have represented the State at the national level,” said one resident.