Murder on university campus: Second such incident sends shockwaves across institutions

April 29, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Just a few months after a student’s murder on the premises of Presidency University, a similar incident at another university in North Bengaluru, Reva University, has sent shockwaves across education institutions in the city.

An engineering student was stabbed to death on the campus on Friday night during the annual fest of the university. The safety aspects at educational institutions have come under the scanner now.

After the incident at Presidency University, several institutions had taken up measures to amp up the security systems at their college. From metal detectors, QR codes for fest entries, strict vigilance of ID cards to counselling and sensitisation sessions for students, universities were trying to make the best use of their resources without creating an atmosphere of panic on campus.

Following Friday’s incident, college managements emphasised that it was important to conduct fests or any other events only during the day time to avoid such clashes in the night hours. “In our college, it is a rule that students should vacate the premises after 6 p.m.,” a private college official said.

“One of the important things to do during these fests is to screen the participants and invite them only from established institutions. They should also be made to wear ID cards so that they can be identified. It is essential to have security around when there are more people. Of course, fests are usually conducted on trust and if one student misbehaves, then it is difficult to do much,” said Anil Joseph Pinto, Registrar, Christ University.