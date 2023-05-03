Murder on university campus in Bengaluru: Two more arrested

May 03, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bagalur police on Monday (May 1) arrested two more engineering students in connection with the murder of a student during a college fest at Reva University on April 28.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar M, 20, from Bidarahalli, and Shrunga Mitra H.D., 19, of Mudigere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district. According to the police, both are engineering students of the same college and have been irregular.

The accused, along with Bharatesh N.A., a second-year engineering student, stabbed Bhaskar Jetty H., 22, multiple times killing him on the spot over a trivial row during Revothsava-2023, the two-day college festival. The police are investigating to ascertain the role of other students in the murder.

College student beaten up

In another case, the K.S. Layout police registered a case against two students for beating up another student at the parking lot of Dayanand Sagar College over a trivial row.

According to the police, the victim, Vikas Srinivas, had objected to his sister moving around with the accused Kishan and Yashwanth, and warned her to stay away from them. The accused got to know about this and assaulted Vikas near his house, following which Vikas complained to the Puttenahalli police on April 15.

The accused again confronted Vikas on Tuesday while he was at the college parking lot for complaining against them and assaulted him with a wooden log and iron rod before fleeing the spot.

The victim managed to return home and got treated at the hospital before filing a complaint with the K.S. Layout police station. The police have registered a case of assault and criminal intimidation against the duo and are investigating further.