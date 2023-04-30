Murder on Bengaluru varsity campus: one student arrested

April 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have cracked the murder of a student on the premises of Reva University and arrested a student of the same university.

Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for at least three more students, including the one who stabbed the deceased. The arrested student has been identified as Bharatesh, 20, studying in second-year civil engineering, and a resident of Kadugodi.

On Friday night, a bitter fight broke out between two groups of students while dancing during the annual college fest, and Bhaskar Jetty, 22, was stabbed to death, and his classmate Sharath, was assaulted and sustained a head injuries.

Investigations have now revealed that the two groups of students picked up a quarrel over a trivial issue when they ran into each other during dancing around 4 p.m. Though they were separated by other students, the conflict was not resolved.

They fought again around 6:30 p.m. and again at around 9:30 p.m. when Bhaskar Jetty was stabbed, and Sharath was assaulted. Though it was said that Sharath was assaulted on the head with an iron rod, police said he was probably injured in the scuffle, and they found no evidence of an iron rod being used.

Bharatesh, now arrested, was like a leader of the gang of the accused students, and he was the one who picked up the fight initially. However, he was not the one who stabbed Bhaskar Jetty.

“We have identified the assailant, and he is yet to be arrested. He rarely came to college and was not allowed to take the examinations due to a shortage of attendance. He had come only because of the college fest,” a senior police official said.

