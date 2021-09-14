Murder of rowdy-sheeter: CCTV footage shows assailants walking out of stadium after crime

They chased Aravind and hacked him to death just before a match

The Ashok Nagar police have stepped up investigation into the murder of a rowdy-sheeter on the premises of Bangalore Football Stadium on Sunday evening.

CCTV camera footage from the main door of the stadium showed four armed assailants wearing helmets and caps walking out of the gate, after hacking the victim to death in the referees’ room where he had taken refuge.

“We are also scanning the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to identify the assailants and are talking to eyewitness,” said a police officer, who suspect old rivalry as the motive.

The murder has also created a fear psychosis among residents and has also caused embarrassment to the police who had recently carried out raids on the houses of anti-social elements and habitual offenders.

The assailants chased the victim Aravind, a rowdy-sheeter from Bharathi Nagar, from a nearby BBMP ground into the football stadium. Minutes before a match was about to begin, Aravind ran onto the pitch, jumped the stand gallery and locked himself in one of the referees’ rooms.

The assailants gave chase despite the presence of spectators and players, broke open the door of the room, and hacked him to death.