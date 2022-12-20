Murder convict who reshaped his life by becoming quack arrested after 15 years

December 20, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Madiwala police have arrested a life term convict who was on the run for 15 years and had settled down in Beltangadi practising as an ‘Ayurvedic doctor’.

A team led by PSI Kishore B.T. pursued the case and tracked down the accused Suhail, who had changed his name to Mohammed Ayaz and had been treating people for various aliments.

According to the police, Suhail and his associates were involved in a murder of an ex-defence personnel who was driving a truck from Pune in Madiwala in 2000 to rob valuables. Later, he fell out of the gang over a fight and got arrested. Suhail was convicted for life along with his associates in 2004. During his stay in prison, he won many tittles for playing chess blindfolded and had won many competitions .

Making use of this, he obtained one month of parole to take care of his ailing mother and escaped. He went to Beltangadi and using his quack skills, started practising Ayurvedic medicine and settled down there after changing his name.

The police found a lead from his partners in crime and carried out a background check before a team went to his house and arrested him.