Murder case staged as road accident cracked

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 00:27 IST

The Shidlaghatta police recently solved the murder of a 43-year-old realtor, whose death was made to look as a road accident by the assailant.

When the police checked the call record details (CDR) of the deceased, they stumbled upon repeated calls from one number and grew suspicious and summoned Venkatesh, 29, to the station for inquiry.

Dharme Gowda, Circle Inspector, Shidlaghatta, said that Venkatesh, a labourer, owned a piece of land which was a part of an ancestral property shared between him and his elder brother Nagesh. The brothers used to have differences over the property and used to fight regularly on the issue., said the police.

Venkatesh assumed that Nagesh, using the influence of Chikka Anjinappa, who was a middleman at the taluk office, would take over his share of property and decided to eliminate Chikka Anjinappa, according to the police.

As per the plan, Venkatesh stalked Chikka Anjinappa and called him multiple times to know his location on the pretext of meeting him for some work .

An unsuspecting Anjinappa gave him the location. Venkatesh was following him at Narayanadasarahalli on the Chimangala Road on June 2, while he was returning home from work.

According to the police, Venkatesh confronted him on the isolated road and hit him on his head with a branch of an eucalyptus tree. Due to the sudden blow on the head, Anjinappa sustained severe head injuries and slipped from his bike and died.

The next day, the Shidlaghatta Rural Police recovered the body and assumed that it was an accident. However, as part of the investigation, when the police began to track down his movement moments before his death, they stumbled upon Venkatesh’s mobile number with an unusual number of calls.

The police then checked the background and realised that Venkatesh and Anjinappa were not on talking terms due to the latter’s proximity with Nagesh. This was a turning point for the police, which turned the case around.