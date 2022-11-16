Murder case accused caught after 12 years

November 16, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the help of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS), the Yeshwantpur police on Tuesday caught a 35-year-old accused of a murder case, who was on the run for the last 12 years after coming out on bail.

Police Sub-Inspector Raju C. and staff, who were on night patrol, confronted Ramesh, who was moving suspiciously on 1st main BK Nagar late night.

The police team checked Ramesh’s fingerprints in the CCTNS and found his database registered. He was brought to the station for further questioning. A detailed questioning led him to confess that he was involved in the murder case of a house owner in August 2005 in Tavarekere on the outskirts of the city, the police said.

The accused was a wall painter and had gone along with others to work in the house. Ramesh, along with others, had a fight over a trivial row which took an ugly turn as Ramesh and others assaulted the landlord to death. The Byadarahalli police arrested Ramesh and others in the murder case and five years later, Ramesh was out on bail, Vinayak Patil, DCP, north division, said.

He subsequently jumped bail and was on the run since then changing his identity. The court had declared him as a proclaimed offender and issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Ramesh has now been handed over to Byadarahalli police for further investigation, Mr. Patil said.