Murder accused arrested as they try surrendering before magistrate

High drama prevailed at the city court complex for some time on Monday when seven assailants, allegedly involved in the murder of a 44-year-old financier near Banashankari metro station on Friday, tried to surrender before the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate through their advocate. The magistrate refused to hear their plea.

The accused were later sitting in the corridor before the police came and picked them up .

According to the police, the accused were on the run since the murder and realised that the police are closing in on them. With no option left, they try to surrender minutes before the police took them into custody.

The police said the deceased Madan N., a resident of Lakksandra running a finance and real estate business, was under the radar of the accused as he was associated with a slain rowdy but later shifted loyalties to his rival.

On Friday, the accused followed Madan on three bikes and hacked him to death before fleeing. The incident was recorded on CCTV and the police pieced together the evidence and tracked them down to the magistrate court where they came to surrender on Monday.

The accused have been taken into custody and the police are now questioning them to ascertain the details of the murder.