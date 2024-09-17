ADVERTISEMENT

Munirathna remanded in judicial custody, shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison

Updated - September 17, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hearing of his bail petitions adjourned till Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Munirathna | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Two days after BJP MLA for R.R. Nagar Munirathna was arrested and taken into police custody for questioning in connection with a case of intimidating a civic contractor and demanding a bribe, the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs remanded him in 14 days judicial custody on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison Complex at Parappana Agrahara later in the day. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Munirathna’s counsel moved the court seeking bail in the first case of bribery and criminal intimidation, and anticipatory bail in the second case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes - Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, over casteist slurs against members of an SC community.

The police opposed the MLA’s bail petition and sought his custody for a few more days. The police are also keen to arrest Mr. Munirathna in the second case as well. However, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody for 14 days and adjourned the hearing of bail petitions till Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US