Munirathna remanded in judicial custody, shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison

Hearing of his bail petitions adjourned till Wednesday

Updated - September 17, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Munirathna

Munirathna | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Two days after BJP MLA for R.R. Nagar Munirathna was arrested and taken into police custody for questioning in connection with a case of intimidating a civic contractor and demanding a bribe, the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs remanded him in 14 days judicial custody on Tuesday.

He was shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison Complex at Parappana Agrahara later in the day. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Munirathna’s counsel moved the court seeking bail in the first case of bribery and criminal intimidation, and anticipatory bail in the second case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes - Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, over casteist slurs against members of an SC community.

The police opposed the MLA’s bail petition and sought his custody for a few more days. The police are also keen to arrest Mr. Munirathna in the second case as well. However, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody for 14 days and adjourned the hearing of bail petitions till Wednesday.

Published - September 17, 2024 07:00 am IST

