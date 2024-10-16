Karnataka MLA Munirathna granted bail in rape case

After nearly a month’s stay in central prison, the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against former present MPs and MLAs granted conditional bail to Munirathna, Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA, on Tuesday in a rape case.

Munirathna was arrested by the Kaggalipura police on September 21, minutes after he stepped out of the Bengaluru prison on bail after spending three days of judicial custody in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case.

While granting the bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with two sureties, the court directed him not to hamper with the investigation and co-operate with the investigators.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to the other accused in the case, identified as Lohit, Kiran, and Manjunath, who were booked on the charge of abetting Munirathna in executing the crime.

Munirathna was arrested by the Kaggalipura police on a complaint filed by a 40-year-old social worker accusing him of raping her on multiple occasions, blackmailing and threatening her with dire consequences.

The police made the complainant undergo a medical examination and later recorded her confession statement before a magistrate. The police also visited a godown, where the woman claimed that Munirathna allegedly assaulted her sexually.

This was the third criminal case against Munirathna since September 13.