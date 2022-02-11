Multiple theft cases cracked; 21 two-wheelers, 90 smartphones recovered

While probing a chain-snatching incident in Bagalagunte that was reported on January 10, the police uncovered a larger racket and nabbed a gang of seven people. According to the police, they also stole two-wheelers parked in front of houses both during the day and at night. It was while following a lead on the vehicle used in the Bagalagunte case that the police busted the gang.

The team recovered 332 grams of gold ornaments and 21 two-wheelers they had lifted, worth ₹5 lakh. “They used the stolen two-wheelers to target lone women pedestrians. They would snatch their gold chains and flee,” said the police.

The prime accused had been arrested in a theft case earlier and met other members of the gang in jail. Police claimed to have cracked 30 cases of two wheeler thefts and chain-snatchings with their arrest.

In another case, the Jayanagar police have arrested a 25-year-old who allegedly stole a bike and committed a string of mobile phone thefts in South Bengaluru. The police recovered 65 smartphones valued at ₹15 lakh from the accused, Syed Fayaz, 25. The stolen bike was also seized.

In yet another case, the V.V. Puram police busted another gang of two men who were snatching mobile phones from pedestrians and recovered 25 smartphones valued at around ₹5 lakh worth.