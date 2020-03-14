Multiple protests called off

Bengaluru

14 March 2020 00:12 IST

Citizens and organisations who have been actively protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Indian Citizens over the last few months are calling off events planned over the next week.

The police have also advised several organisers and in some cases cancelled permission for protests.

Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy was scheduled to lead a three-day protest against the Centre’s policies like CAA-NPR and over alleged inaction on unemployment from Saturday. The protest has been called off. The police also advised them to do so, sources said.

Another event to kickstart peace committee meetings across the State on Saturday has also been called off. A rally of Opposition parties and progressive organisations to demand that the State government not implement NPR has been postponed to March 29.

The indefinite sit-in protest at Bilal Bagh, Tannery Road, is still on. Kaleemulla, one of the organisers, said discussions are on regarding the next course of action. “For now we have taken precautions to distribute masks and sanitisers. A decision whether to end the sit-in protest will be taken on Saturday,” he said.