MUDA to develop 160 housing sites on 20 acres at Kunjathbail

MANGALURU:

08 December 2020 18:14 IST

Govt. nod for proposal expected in a week, says chairman

The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has proposed to develop a housing layout on 20 acres at Kunjathbail in the city. It will have about 160 sites, according to chairman of the authority Ravishankar Mijar.

He told The Hindu that the proposal which is before the Department of Urban Development is expected to get the approval in a week.

The design of the layout is ready. Once the government approves the proposal the MUDA will invite bids to develop the layout with required infrastructural facilities on the land.

Once developed it will be the new layout of the MUDA which is very closer to the city.

The authority is already developing a layout near Mudipu on the outskirts of the city where another 160 sites on about 21 acres are coming up, he said, adding that the layout is expected to be ready in February, 2021. The works on this project commenced more than a year ago.

The chairman said that the MUDA’s pending move of developing another housing layout near Chelyar has taken a leap with the government two months ago approving a proposal to develop a housing layout on 45 acres. In addition, the authority has proposed to add another 30 acres to this layout at Chelyar. The government is yet to allot additional 30 acres. When about 75 acres are fully sanctioned, about 650 housing sites could be developed.

Hence, in all the three projects the development of about 1,000 housing sites is in the offing to take care of the housing sites needs of people in the city.

Mr. Mijar said talks were held with the Mangaluru City Corporation authorities last month to hand over the new Urwa Market building constructed by the MUDA for the corporation at an estimated cost of about ₹11 crores.

The meeting on November 27 discussed the aspects related to completing the financial transaction and recovery of investment made on the market building by MUDA. The authority will have to complete some pending works at the building. All the issues will be settled and the building will be handed over the city corporation soon, he said.

The chairman said that the fencing on the Netravathi bridge at Jeppinamogaru is on the verge of completing. Once it is done the MUDA will fix CCTV cameras on the bridge and its monitoring will be handed over to the Kankanady police.