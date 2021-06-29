Mucormycosis: State caps cost of CT/MRI scans in private hospitals

Bengaluru

29 June 2021 00:02 IST

It will be done for free at government facilities

With the number of mucormycosis cases on the rise in the State, the government has capped the price of CT and MRI scans to diagnose the fungal infection in private hospitals and laboratories. The service will be offered for free in government facilities, according to a government order.

The State has so far reported 3,232 cases of mucormycosis. While 262 persons have succumbed to the fungal infection, 387 have recovered. Over 1,600 have undergone surgeries, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

While the price of CT scan of the brain, PNS (para-nasal sinuses), and Orbits has been capped at ₹3,000 and ₹4,000 each for BPL and APL patients, respectively, the cost of MRI of the brain, PNS, and Orbits has been fixed at ₹7,500 and ₹ 10,000 each for BPL and APL patients. respectively.

Advertising

Advertising