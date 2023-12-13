Much awaited Japanese adaptive traffic signals in Bengaluru to finally get electricity connection

December 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Months after the adaptive traffic signal control system that uses Japan’s MODERATO (Management of Origin-Destination-Related Adaptation for Traffic Optimization) technology was installed at several signals in the city, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has finally floated a short-term tender for providing electricity connectivity.

The new traffic signals installed in the central business district (CBD) area are expected to alleviate congestion on major roads by incorporating pedestrian crossings.

The proposal to implement these signals was initially put forth in 2014, but actual work commenced only in July 2021. Despite the initial aim of completing the project by October 2022, various delays were encountered, resulting in the project missing several deadlines.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded project is implemented by the DULT.

“Soon, these signals will be provided with electrical connectivity. We are taking up final work; the Area Traffic Control System (ATCS) will then be handed over to the Bengaluru Traffic Police for operations and maintenance,” the official said.

According to officials, the Adaptive Signal Control Technology (ASCT) is designed to address congestion issues and enhance efficiency in waiting time at intersections.

Originally slated for implementation at 29 junctions, the project now now covers 28. The exclusion of one junction is attributed to the ongoing Namma Metro construction in the area.

“Key components of the ASCT include signal arms and aspects catering to both motorists and pedestrians. Additionally, the system incorporates an automatic traffic counter and classifier to measure vehicle movement, along with a queue-length measurement system at critical junctions to monitor the buildup of queues. An integral part of the project is the utilization of a central control software named MODERATO, which enables real-time optimization of signal phasing and timings across all junctions,” a official explained.