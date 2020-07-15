MTR Foods unit shut for sanitisation

15 July 2020 22:42 IST

MTR Foods unit in Bengaluru has stopped production after many of its employees tested positive over the last week.

Employees’ union sources said that the measure to stop production temporarily was taken after over 40 employees tested positive in the last week at the unit located in Bommasandra Industrial Estate.

“Employees working in a section of the unit tested positive over the last week. Based on the Health Department’s advice, production was stopped for a week. The entire unit has been sanitised,” trade union sources said.

This is not the first instance of a factory being shut in Bengaluru on account of COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, Bosch factory in the city had stopped production for a period of time for the same reason.