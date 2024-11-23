 />

MTech certificates from VTU-affiliated colleges to also show specialisation from this academic year to help with better placements

‘This format is to be uniformly adopted across all institutions offering PG programmes under the purview of AICTE, ensuring consistency and clarity in the representation of qualifications’

Published - November 23, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R.
A file photo of the Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi.

All engineering colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka will issue MTech degree certificates mentioning not only the main branch of study, but also the specialisation, from this academic year. For example, a certificate will read as “M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering (Specialisation in Machine Design).” This will help students get better placements, VTU authorities said. 

Several educational institutions have been signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with industries to focus more on skill development, including student apprenticeships. In addition, there is a huge demand in the job market for those who specialise in a specific subject. In this context, some private universities in the State are already offering certificates with specialisations mentioned. But VTU-affiliated colleges were only offering subject-based certificates. 

To correct this, the VTU had sent a proposal to the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which has approved the new certificate issuance model for postgraduate programmes. “This format is to be uniformly adopted across all institutions offering PG programmes under the purview of AICTE, ensuring consistency and clarity in the representation of qualifications. It will serve as a standard for all MTech degrees, with the main branch of engineering clearly mentioned, followed by the specialisation,” reads the order.

“To provide more job opportunities to students, we have allowed specialisation from the second semester. In the first semester of MTech, students study common subjects related to the respective branch. From the second semester, students can also specialise on research topics in collaboration with industry. Their certificates will reflect the same now,” said S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor, VTU.

