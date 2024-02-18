ADVERTISEMENT

MSIL liquor shops face challenges as 163 outlets in Karnataka encounter losses

February 18, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The majority of requests to close liquor shops have come from elected representatives in the State, followed by requests from villagers. 

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.

Residents in different districts have expressed opposition to the operation of MSIL liquor shops in 20 places. | Photo Credit: file photo

:

Of the 1,038 liquor shops run by the State-run Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), 163 outlets in Karnataka are currently facing losses, as indicated by information from the Excise Department.

In a reply given by Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur in the Assembly, residents in different districts have expressed opposition to the operation of MSIL liquor shops in 20 places. The department has also received requests from the public and elected representatives to close down these 20 MSIL liquor shops.

The majority of requests to close liquor shops have come from elected representatives in the State, followed by requests from villagers. An official from the department explained, “MLAs have urged the closure of these shops, possibly prompted by complaints they have received from the public.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“In some instances, villagers and local residents have proposed relocating the shops to different areas or closing them down,” officials added.

Mr. Timmapur in his reply stated that in Anekal, Bengaluru Urban district, the residents had urged for the closure of an MSIL liquor shop owing to traffic congestion it was causing in the area.

Meanwhile, MSIL recently announced its intention to undergo a substantial transformation by rejuvenating 200 outlets across the State. As part of this initiative, 20 outlets in Bengaluru have been specifically chosen for a facelift to enhance their competitiveness with private liquor outlets.

The MSIL outlet located on the west of Chord Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, has already been revamped and transformed into a ‘premium’ outlet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US