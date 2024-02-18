MSIL liquor shops face challenges as 163 outlets in Karnataka encounter losses

February 18, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

:

Of the 1,038 liquor shops run by the State-run Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), 163 outlets in Karnataka are currently facing losses, as indicated by information from the Excise Department.

In a reply given by Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur in the Assembly, residents in different districts have expressed opposition to the operation of MSIL liquor shops in 20 places. The department has also received requests from the public and elected representatives to close down these 20 MSIL liquor shops.

The majority of requests to close liquor shops have come from elected representatives in the State, followed by requests from villagers. An official from the department explained, “MLAs have urged the closure of these shops, possibly prompted by complaints they have received from the public.”

“In some instances, villagers and local residents have proposed relocating the shops to different areas or closing them down,” officials added.

Mr. Timmapur in his reply stated that in Anekal, Bengaluru Urban district, the residents had urged for the closure of an MSIL liquor shop owing to traffic congestion it was causing in the area.

Meanwhile, MSIL recently announced its intention to undergo a substantial transformation by rejuvenating 200 outlets across the State. As part of this initiative, 20 outlets in Bengaluru have been specifically chosen for a facelift to enhance their competitiveness with private liquor outlets.

The MSIL outlet located on the west of Chord Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, has already been revamped and transformed into a ‘premium’ outlet.