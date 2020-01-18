MRPL to host petro-tech meet in Bengaluru

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL), in association with the Centre for High Technology, a strategic wing of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has organised a three day 24th refining and petrochemicals technology meet from January 19 at Bengaluru.
Minister coming
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the meet, expected to be attended by over 1,500 oil and gas industry professionals, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.
Ministry Secretary M.M. Kutty, MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh, CHT Executive Director K.K. Jain and others will attend the meet, said a release from MRPL here.
Delegates from around the World are expeted to take part in the event.
