Bengaluru

MP’s office files complaint against impersonator

The office of Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has filed a complaint with the Jayanagar police against an unidentified person for allegedly claiming to be the MP’s PA and selling Remdesivir injections to COVID-19 patients and their families.

The complaint, Bhanu Prakash, from the MP’s office, in his statement to the police said the accused identified himself as Shivalingaiah. He contacted a relative of a COVID-19 patient who had been hospitalised, introduced himself at the MP’s PA and offered to sell five vials of Remdesvir for ₹10,000 each.

The accused is not only impersonating to defame the MP but also cheating people, Mr. Prakash said in his complaint.The police are trying to track him down through the mobile phone he was using, sources said.


