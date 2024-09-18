Mpox: All international passengers have to go past thermal scanners at Kempegowda International Airport

International passengers arriving at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have to go past thermal scanners owing to the current global mpox (monkeypox) situation as a surveillance measure implemented by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO).

Sources said that there are no mandatory mpox tests conducted at the airport and officials have not received any guidelines or orders from State health authorities about 21-day quarantine.

Passengers who have symptoms indicative of mpox, such as high temperatures, will undergo isolation and testing as per government guidelines by health authorities.

If a passenger tests positive, they will be promptly directed to a designated hospital by the APHO for further medical care.

A Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said that the airport is fully prepared and compliant with all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities in light of the global monkeypox situation.

“All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process. In addition, an isolation zone has been established on site to manage any suspected cases swiftly and efficiently. Our medical services, under the guidance of health authorities, are equipped to handle any situation that may arise. The health and safety of passengers and airport personnel remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of precautionary measures,” BIAL spokesperson said.

