MP launches ‘Oxy Bank’

Tejasvi Surya, MP for Bengaluru South, has launched a bank of oxygen concentrators to aid in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city. Presently, the bank, MP Oxy Bank, has 250 oxygen concentrator units and will be soon expanded to 650 units, Mr. Surya said.

“We have seen that the condition of patients suffering from mild symptoms suddenly deteriorates when the patient is not provided oxygen in time. In this situation where it takes about a few hours for a patient to get a hospital bed, it is important that we begin the treatment for them at home. This golden hour treatment is done with the help of oxygen concentrators,” he said.

A citizen suffering from COVID-19 can avail of an oxygen concentrator at his home by dialling the COVID Raksha helpline on 080-61914960. The patient has to pay a refundable deposit of ₹3,000.