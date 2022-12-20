MP calls for removing 26 manned railway level crossings in Bengaluru

December 20, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

P.C. Mohan, MP of Bengaluru Central, speaking during the zero hour in Lok Sabha on Monday, appealed to the Ministry of Railways to eliminate 26 manned railway level crossings in Bengaluru city, to ease traffic flow.

“The Ministry has decided to eradicate manned level crossings across the country. But we still have 26 such crossings in Bengaluru city, causing traffic jams for several kilometres several times a day. There are such crossings in Banaswadi - Hebbal, Baiyappanahalli line, Hebbal - Yeswanthpur, Channasandra - Yelahanka, Kengeri- KSR and KSR - Yeswanthpur lines. I request the Ministry of Railways to work with the Government of Karnataka and Bengaluru’s civic agencies to remove all 26 manual level crossings in the city,” he said.

He also flagged the issue of bottlenecks in handing over defence land to civic projects in the city. “In 2018-19, the then Defence Minister intervened and assured defence land will be given for 10 projects, of which only three projects have gone ahead and in the remaining projects defence land is yet to be handed over. I request the defence minister to intervene and ensure these lands are handed over to the civic body and ensure projects are completed to ease traffic congestion,” he said.