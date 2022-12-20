  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP calls for removing 26 manned railway level crossings in Bengaluru

During the zero hour at Lok Sabha, P.C. Mohan also flagged the issue of bottlenecks in handing over defence land to civic projects in the city

December 20, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

P.C. Mohan, MP of Bengaluru Central, speaking during the zero hour in Lok Sabha on Monday, appealed to the Ministry of Railways to eliminate 26 manned railway level crossings in Bengaluru city, to ease traffic flow. 

“The Ministry has decided to eradicate manned level crossings across the country. But we still have 26 such crossings in Bengaluru city, causing traffic jams for several kilometres several times a day. There are such crossings in Banaswadi - Hebbal, Baiyappanahalli line, Hebbal - Yeswanthpur, Channasandra - Yelahanka, Kengeri- KSR and KSR - Yeswanthpur lines. I request the Ministry of Railways to work with the Government of Karnataka and Bengaluru’s civic agencies to remove all 26 manual level crossings in the city,” he said. 

He also flagged the issue of bottlenecks in handing over defence land to civic projects in the city. “In 2018-19, the then Defence Minister intervened and assured defence land will be given for 10 projects, of which only three projects have gone ahead and in the remaining projects defence land is yet to be handed over. I request the defence minister to intervene and ensure these lands are handed over to the civic body and ensure projects are completed to ease traffic congestion,” he said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.