Moving car catches fire in Bengaluru, family escapes unhurt

March 03, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

A moving car caught fire near Nayandahalli metro station in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday, March 3. Fortunately, the family inside managed to escape without any injuries.

According to police, the family was heading towards Channapatana on Mysuru Road at around 2 a.m. on Sunday night. The vehicle owner is Najibullah, a resident of Tannery Road.

The police said that smoke unexpectedly began emanating from the vehicle. The family noticed the smoke and swiftly evacuated from the vehicle. Within a few minutes, the fire rapidly engulfed the entire car.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fire brigade arrived at the scene, successfully extinguishing the car fire. Byatarayanapura police registered a case, and investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.