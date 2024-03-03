Moving car catches fire in Bengaluru, family escapes unhurt

March 03, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

A moving car caught fire near Nayandahalli metro station in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday, March 3. Fortunately, the family inside managed to escape without any injuries.

According to police, the family was heading towards Channapatana on Mysuru Road at around 2 a.m. on Sunday night. The vehicle owner is Najibullah, a resident of Tannery Road.

The police said that smoke unexpectedly began emanating from the vehicle. The family noticed the smoke and swiftly evacuated from the vehicle. Within a few minutes, the fire rapidly engulfed the entire car.

A fire brigade arrived at the scene, successfully extinguishing the car fire. Byatarayanapura police registered a case, and investigation is under way.