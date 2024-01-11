Mounted police squads reintroduced to aid Hoysala and Cheetah teams around Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

January 11, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

On a regular weekday in Bengaluru, the rhythmic clip-clop of hooves echoed, as a dedicated team of police personnel and well-trained horses marched around Cubbon Park and the Vidhana Soudha, becoming the cynosure of visitors and passersby.

Police Commissioner B. Dayananda on Thursday reintroduced mounted police for “aerial law enforcement” in and around Vidhana Soudha, aimed at not only enhancing visibility and security for the crowd gathering on the weekends but also as a strategy to improve crowd control and for overall law and order management.

“Hooves on the pavement, eyes on the watch! Our majestic mounted patrolling horses are here to make Bengaluru safer, one neigh at a time. Let’s make safety a shared responsibility,” Mr. Dayananda said.

The mounted police team joins the existing foot patrol, and Hoysala and Cheetah teams to strengthen the beat system. The city police had in 2017 introduced a team of patrolling squad in the central business district (CBD) on weekends on an experimental basis for crowd control. The City Armed Reserve had a stable to maintain the horses.

The decision to reintroduce mounted units stemmed from the need for heightened visibility and mobility in densely populated areas. The elevated vantage point offered by horses allows officers to monitor large gatherings, navigate through congested spaces, and respond swiftly to emerging situations, said the police.

A unit has been sourced from the Mysuru Mounted Police Company for the job which will be under the supervision of the officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police, Mr. Dayananda said.

Officials said the equine partners underwent specialised training, equipping them to navigate the urban terrain with ease. Officers will be clad in a blend of traditional and modern attire. “The aerial surveillance capabilities will reach any corner and mark the presence of police and also help to keep an eye on mischief-mongers among the crowd. The mounted police units become a valuable asset in managing large public events, festivals, and protests and serve as a deterrent, ensuring a sense of security among the visitors,” they added.

The mounted police have not only added a touch of nostalgia to the city but also become a symbol of the force’s adaptability to changing urban dynamics, officials added.