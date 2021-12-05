Mount Carmel student tests positive for COVID-19

A pre-university student in a Bengaluru college has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The girl, a second year science stream student at Mount Carmel PU College, learned about the infection on November 25.

A copy of the letter sent to the college by the girl’s father informing them that his daughter had contracted COVID-19 is with The Hindu. However, when contacted, senior civic officials said they were not aware of this case; and would now look into it.

Her classmates are worried given that she had reportedly attended practical examinations on November 23. Despite repeated attempts, teachers refused to comment on this. The college management, too, was unavailable for comment.