Mount Carmel College set for platinum jubilee

In 1948, the Carmelite Sisters of St. Teresa (CSST) began the journey called Mount Carmel College (MCC) with the prime objective of taking education to women. On July 9, the college will be celebrating its platinum jubilee.

The objective of the event is to make a formal beginning of the entire platinum jubilee, which is a yearlong event. The management has interspersed academic and cultural activities along with certain social causes with which the institution will be associated for the year.

While the Eucharistic mass is being held on Thursday with the unveiling of the bust of Mother Teresa of the Saint Rose of Lima, the formal inauguration will be on Saturday with the Vice President, the Governor and the Education Minister participating.

The college, in partnership with the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, has taken over five anganwadis in Bengaluru Rural and it is being redesigned by the students of interior design management of MCC. “The college has taken another initiative to provide electric vehicles for 75 physically challenged women and children,” Suma Singh, dean of humanities, MCC, said.

The college has also decided to enhance the scholarships and fee waiver concessions. Their special platinum scholarship funds will be reaching over 1,750 students.