Mount Carmel College postpones examinations

07 December 2021 03:00 IST

Mount Carmel College has postponed its semester-end degree examinations that were scheduled to begin on Monday.

College authorities stated that the second and final year degree examinations were postponed following pressure from students. The authorities said that the examination was originally scheduled to be held between December 6 and December 23.

“We will now announce the new timetable shortly,” an official said.

Sources said the degree college has not reported any COVID-19 case in the past six months and alleged that students were demanding postponement not in the interest of safety, but because they were not prepared for the examination.

While a COVID-19 case was detected in the PU college, samples of 21 degree college students were drawn by the BBMP.