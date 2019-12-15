Moulvi held on charge of raping domestic help

The police have arrested a 40-year-old moulvi for allegedly sexually assaulting and torturing a 20-year-old woman who worked as a domestic help in his house.

The police said that he branded her with hot iron when he learned that she had struck up a friendship with one of his students.

When the police were informed of the incident by the neighbours, a team raided the moulvi’s house in Koramangala 8th block and rescued the victim. “When we rescued her, we found that she had suffered burns,” said a police officer. The accused has been identified as Rahbar Parvez Islam. The police have also arrested his wife, a software engineer, on the charge of abetment.

According to the police, Parvez was running a tutorial at his house where he taught students Urdu and Farsi. He hailed from Bihar and had got the maid from his native town four years ago when she was around 16 years old. The girl was made to work as a domestic help and also take care of the couple’s three children.

“In November, the accused came to know that the victim had struck a friendship with one of his students. She would chat with him on the phone on a regular basis. Enraged by this, the victim raped her and even branded her with hot iron all over her body to punish her,” said the police.

Unable to bear the torture, the girl tried to run way but the accused said he would file a police complaint claiming that she had stolen ₹5 lakh from him. “Fearing arrest, the girl returned to his house and apologised. In her statement, she said he continued to assault her sexually and physically,” said the police.

The incident came to light on Friday when neighbours noticed her plight and alerted the police. “Parvez has been arrested for rape, attempt to murder, illegal detention, and criminal intimidation,” Isha pant, DCP, (South East), said.