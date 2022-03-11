MoU inked with British Council to impart global skills to youth in Karnataka

British Council and Government of Karnataka sign MoU to renew partnership in areas of education in Bengaluru on Friday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The Government of Karnataka and the British Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to renew their partnership in the areas of education, English, and arts aimed at creating global opportunities for the youth of Karnataka, stated a press release.

It also paves the way to develop sustainable partnerships in research and innovation between centers of excellence (CoE) in the UK and Karnataka across areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, ed-tech, biosciences, and cybersecurity, said Minister of Higher Education Ashwath Narayan. The MoU, which is for the duration of three years, was signed at Vikasa Soudha.

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council said that the MoU aid in developing further initiatives to improve English teaching, enhance employability skills in schools and training institutes and build capacity in higher education and research.