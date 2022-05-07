Motorists endure defunct streetlights, waterlogging on Goraguntepalya flyover

Despite sending several reminders to NHAI, the issue fell on deaf ears

Motorists and several other commuters using Goraguntepalya flyover (Peenya Flyover) continue to risk their travel with non-functional streetlights and waterlogging on the flyover whenever it rains in the city. Despite receiving several reminders from the city traffic police, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) continues to buy time to fix the problem.

Devendra R., a regular user of Tumakuru Road, said, “Ever since the flyover closed for heavy vehicles, the traffic congestion has increased on the main lanes. Adding to this, waterlogging on the flyover is another problem. Non-functioning of streetlights make riding dangerous on the stretch at night. The NHAI should take measures to fix the problem at the earliest.”

The Joint Commissioner of Traffic had held a meeting with the NHAI regarding the issue and directed them to fix the problem.

Deputy Commissioner of police West (traffic) Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, “We have been sending oral and written communication asking the NHAI to fix the problem. Non-functional streetlights is posing a risk to motorists. Due to water logging on the flyover, the rain water spills over on the motorists and vehicles moving on the main lanes. We have communicated to the NHAI officials to repair or replace the streetlights at the earliest.”

Speaking to The Hindu, M.K. Wathore, Chief General Manager of the NHAI, said that the proposal has been sent to the higher ups to fix the problem.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on when the NHAI will allow the heavy vehicles on the flyover. Movement of heavy vehicles has been closed for nearly five months. Mid-February, after closing the flyover for repair for over 50 days, light motor vehicles were allowed on the flyover. It is said that the ban on heavy vehicles is likely to continue till the year-end.

Pedestrians risk lives to cross the road

On Tumakuru Road, lack of safe passage for pedestrians is posing a threat to the lives of people. Tall promises made by the authorities on building skywalks and subways remain on paper. At busy junctions, such as 8 th mile, Dasarahalli and Jalahalli, every day, hundreds of people cross the busy road. Motorists are seen violating traffic signal, parking vehicles on the pedestrian paths and causing inconveniences. At these junctions, the traffic police have carried out drives to create awareness on safe pedestrian crossing. A cop said, “Lack of safe pedestrian crossing is an issue. During peak time, 50 to 100 people cross the road at times. If motorists follow lane discipline and traffic rules, it becomes easier for pedestrians to cross the road.”