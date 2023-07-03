Motorists confused by traffic restrictions at Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru 

July 03, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

It was an extra stressful Monday morning for many commuters heading from north Bengaluru to the central part of the city via Hebbal as new traffic restrictions to facilitate construction of an additional ramp on the Hebbal flyover came into effect. With parts of the service road, passing in front of the Hebbal police station, being closed, motorists had to spend extra few minutes to figure out alternative routes.

The additional ramp work has been taken up by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to decongest Hebbal flyover. While the current traffic arrangements on the service road is expected to go on for around a month, the work related to addition of ramps and lanes to the flyover is expected to cause more diversions in Hebbal over the course of the next year.

Although traffic was moving slowly on Ballari Road in the last few days due to the closure, on July 2 Monday, the traffic diversion for vehicles coming from Bhoopasandra caused confusion. While some vehicles, like cars and trucks, were diverted towards Sanjay Nagar and Nagashettyhalli before reaching Hebbal, the others had to move below the flyover and take the road connecting to Kanakanagar, to proceed towards the city centre.

“We have been making announcements through megaphones and posters about the diversions. Yet, people need a couple of days to understand the alternate routes. During the peak hour, it was difficult to manage the traffic, as many motorists got confused and demanded that we move the barricades. We had to convince all of them to take the other road even though it took them a few minutes more,” said an officer from R. T. Nagar traffic police station who was guiding motorists under Hebbal flyover.

The policeman also pointed out that the road, which goes towards Kanakanagar, is narrow, and a pile-up is inevitable due to the incoming traffic.

BMTC drivers and conductors also complained of confusion, but traffic police insisted that BMTC crews were appraised of the situation beforehand.

Tussle between passengers and auto drivers

Further down the road, near the police station, the lack of barricades at entry points led to vehicles arriving on the service road to be redirected by the traffic police to go back the same way they came. Many auto drivers dropped off their passengers near the bus shelter itself, as the road ahead was blocked. This led to a few arguments.

“I live in Kempapura and had booked an auto rickshaw to reach my office near Mehkri Circle. As the road has been blocked, the auto driver was demanding more money to take alternate routes. He initially said that he would just drop me off here, but when I protested, he demanded extra money. Now, I should either go late to the office or pay extra money,” said Mithila Chaturvedi.

Another autorickshaw driver, Allah Bakash, said that it is normal to ask for extra money when they had to cover extra distances. “Until three days ago, the service road was open. Today, I came with a customer only to see barricades. We have to go around the area again to connect to the city,” he said.