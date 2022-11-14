Motorist killed while navigating dug-up road in Bengaluru

November 14, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 55-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed while navigating a dug-up road in Rajajinagar on Monday afternoon. This is the fourth accident in the city reportedly owing to the bad condition of roads since the start of the monsoon, and the ninth since last October.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar, a plumber and a resident of Mariyappanapalya. He was trying to overtake a tractor, when his vehicle skid on the bad stretch of the road. He fell down, came under the wheels of the trolley of the tractor, and was killed on the spot, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The narrow stretch of the road has two trenches dug up and filled with mud on either side, reportedly by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

CCTV camera footage of the accident showed Kumar trying to overtake the tractor, when his vehicle skids on the road as there is a difference in the road levels between the asphalted portion and the dug-up and remade portion, after which he comes under the wheels of the tractor.

However, the family members, in their complaint, did not blame the road condition and only blamed the tractor driver, a senior traffic police official said.

The Malleswaram Traffic Police have booked a case of causing death due to negligence and arrested the tractor driver and no case has been booked against civic officials either from the BWSSB or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Trending

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath told The Hindu that the civic body would wait for the traffic police to probe the case before concluding that it was due to bad roads.