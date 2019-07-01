Motorist assaults police escorting accused to station

Two constables were allegedly beaten up by a motorist in an incident of road rage on Saturday afternoon at Mysore Bank Circle.

The incident took place while they were escorting an accused in an assault case to the Nandini Layout police station. Constables Prasad and Bassana were on their motorcycle with the accused secured between them when they slowed down at the signal.

According to the police, they brushed past a passing scooterist. Enraged, the man stopped the scooter, approached the constables and started beating them with his helmet. Mr. Prasad, in his complaint to the police, said that neither he nor his colleague could stop the attack as their priority was to ensure the accused did not escape. “He assaulted us with his helmet, tore our uniforms and hurled abuses at us before riding away,” said Mr. Prasad, who sustained head injuries. Though the incident took place at a busy junction, no one came forward to help. The constables noted down their attacker’s registration number, but could not follow him. The man they had in custody, Vijay,, was wanted for assaulting a 19-year-old autorickshaw driver on June 18.

In his complaint, Mr. Prasad said that he was deputed to track down Vijay They picked him up on J.C. Road on Saturday afternoon. With no other means of transport, they had to secure him on their motorcycle.

The Upparpet police identified the scooterist as Rajath Yadav, 24, a resident of JP Nagar. “Efforts are on to track him down.,” said the police.